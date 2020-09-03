Company Says Its Ordering App Can Benefit All Restaurants

With its mobile and web ordering technology, Applova Inc. said every restaurant, including independent restaurants and small chains, can roll out drive-thru services.

“Our mobile and web solutions are helping restaurants to speed up service in the drive-thru as restaurant operators look at more ways for technology to provide customers the most seamless touch-free experience,” said Dinesh Saparamadu, founder/CEO of Palo Alto, Calif.-based Applova.

Applova said it aims to empower restaurant operators with different revenue channels and a high-quality ordering experience for their customers. With a portfolio of self-order kiosks, online storefronts and mobile order-ahead solutions, Applova said it empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences and improve their bottom lines