Cosmic Wings Blasts Off With Cheetos Menu of Products

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to combine chicken wings with the taste of Cheetos, your time has come. Cosmic Wings, a new online-only restaurant, made its debut this week with a menu that features exclusive Cheetos-inspired items. “The new Cosmic Wings menu is out-of-this-world delicious,” declared Stephen Bulgarelli, its chef and culinary lead.

“We’ve packed it with fan-favorites like traditional and boneless wings and cheese bites smothered in a variety of sauce choices, including two exclusive Cheetos wing sauces that can’t be found anywhere else — dangerously cheesy Original Cheetos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot wing sauce,” he added. Its menu also includes chicken tender dippers, waffle fries and onion rings, as well as signature dips and sauces such as honey BBQ, house-made ranch and bleu cheese.

All of the combinations are delivered to customers’ homes via Uber Eats and made in nearly 1,300 Applebee’s kitchens nationwide. To learn more, go to www.cosmicwings.com.