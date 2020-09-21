Curbside Pickup Solution Uses Geo-Location Services

Citrus has launched a new curbside pickup solution that enables store owners to provide their customers with a completely automated and contact free curbside pickup experience. By incorporating geo-location capabilities, retail merchants and restaurants can now eliminate customer waiting times by bringing orders directly to their vehicle as they arrive, according to Citrus.

The system uses geo-location services along with vehicle information customers provide at signup. Customers press an “On My Way” button when they are ready to pick up their order, which alerts the retailer to their ETA, along with their vehicle description. The merchant knows exactly when customers will arrive so there’s no need to text, call, or set a pickup time; the package can be delivered as they pull up. Also, in today’s COVID-19 challenged environment, Citrus said it safeguards employees and customers by completely eliminating contact.

“Today’s curbside pick-up logistics are inefficient and disorganized. Customers are often left waiting in long lines or sitting in their cars wondering if anyone knows they are there,” said Menish Gupta, Citrus CEO. “What’s worse is many small retailers are already at a greater disadvantage due to COVID-19 and can’t offer streamlined curbside pickup because it’s too difficult or costly to build. I believe our solution will be extremely valuable for these merchants.”

Citrus is available as a monthly subscription for retailers based on number of locations and transactions. Customers can use Citrus for free by downloading the Citrus app and use it for curbside pickup at any participating retailer.

