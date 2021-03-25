Del Taco Launches New Honey Chipotle BBQ Taco and Epic Burrito

This week, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. introduced its latest entries into the crispy chicken wars: its new Honey Chipotle BBQ Taco and and Epic Burrito. The company — which says it leads its category in “crispy chicken innovation” with its Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce — has introduced 11 new crispy chicken items since July 2020.

“Crispy chicken strips and BBQ sauce are a classic combination that Americans love,” Chief Marketing Officer Tim Hackbardt said. “We added our Del Taco twist to it with sweet honey and a smoky chipotle flavor you won’t be able to find in a taco or burrito at any other major Mexican quick-service restaurant brand.

“We look forward to guests falling in love with this sweet and savory sauce, whether it’s on our $1 Crispy Chicken Taco, drizzled over our Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, devoured in an affordable fast-casual sized $5 Epic Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito, or simply for dipping with our Crispy Chicken & Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Box,” he added. To learn more, go to www.deltaco.com.