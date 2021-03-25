Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight Franchising New Product Spotlight

Del Taco Launches New Honey Chipotle BBQ Taco and Epic Burrito

March 25, 2021
Share

This week, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. introduced its latest entries into the crispy chicken wars: its new Honey Chipotle BBQ Taco and and Epic Burrito. The company — which says it leads its category in “crispy chicken innovation” with its Honey Chipotle BBQ sauce — has introduced 11 new crispy chicken items since July 2020.

“Crispy chicken strips and BBQ sauce are a classic combination that Americans love,” Chief Marketing Officer Tim Hackbardt said. “We added our Del Taco twist to it with sweet honey and a smoky chipotle flavor you won’t be able to find in a taco or burrito at any other major Mexican quick-service restaurant brand.

“We look forward to guests falling in love with this sweet and savory sauce, whether it’s on our $1 Crispy Chicken Taco, drizzled over our Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, devoured in an affordable fast-casual sized $5 Epic Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito, or simply for dipping with our Crispy Chicken & Famous Crinkle Cut Fries Box,” he added. To learn more, go to www.deltaco.com.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Get the latest innovations directly to your inbox
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]