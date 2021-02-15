Del Taco Sweetening Up Seafood Lineup

Del Taco Restaurants, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick-service restaurant, says it has upped its seasonal crispy jumbo shrimp and crispy fish game with a freshened-up lineup. After the success of its Honey Mango Crispy Chicken, Lake Forest, Calif.-based Del Taco said it is sweetening its expanded array of seasonal seafood with the sauce and more. The chain is now offering:

• New Honey Mango Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5): Crispy jumbo shrimp, honey mango sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

• Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5): Crispy jumbo shrimp topped with Del Taco’s savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

• Crispy Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy jumbo shrimp, cilantro-lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

• Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco (2 for $4): Wild-caught Alaska pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter, topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, handmade pico de gallo, wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

• New Epic Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito: crispy beer-battered Alaska pollock, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy avocado Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

“Our guests really go crazy when we bring back crispy jumbo shrimp each year,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s chief marketing officer. “We also wanted to bring together another fan-favorite combination with our new Epic Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito.”