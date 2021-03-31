Del Taco’s Poppers Pop Back Up With Brand New Flavors

This week, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. announced the return of Poppers, its fan-favorite beverage, which made its debut in June 2020 with the Sprite Poppers drink. But this time, the drinks — which feature popping pearls — come in new flavors: its Lemonade Poppers and its Mini Shake Poppers. Both are available for a limited time.

The Lemonade Poppers beverage features Minute Maid ZeroSugar Lemonade and blueberry or peach-flavored popping pearls served over ice, and the Mini Shake Poppers offering adds the blueberry or peach pearls to a mini version of Del Taco’s premium vanilla shake. “When we launched Sprite Poppers last year, it quickly became a sought-after beverage for our fans and many took to social media to share the full sensory experience of the beverage,” Del Taco Chief Marketing Officer Tim Hackbardt said.

“Because of its viral popularity and uniqueness to our category, we knew we wanted to bring it back and share new ways for our guests to experience Poppers,” he added. To learn more, go to www.deltaco.com.