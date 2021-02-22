Dunkin’ Adds to Matcha Line

In February 2020, Dunkin’ introduced authentic Matcha Lattes as a coffee alternative. One year later, Dunkin’ is featuring more Matcha Lattes on the menu — the Blueberry Matcha Latte and the Matcha Topped Donut.

The Canton, Mass.-based fast-food chain said Blueberry Matcha Latte offers a fresh taste experience by combining Dunkin’s sweetened Matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests’ choice of milk, including non-dairy alternatives like oatmilk and almondmilk. The Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin’s signature glazed donut topped with Matcha powder for a green tea flavor. Dunkin’ said the distinct flavor and eye-catching, vibrant green color are perfect for adventurous guests seeking a twist on a classic treat.

Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes and Matcha Topped Donuts feature a high-quality Matcha green tea powder blend, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years, Dunkin’ said. As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, Matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder.