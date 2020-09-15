Einstein Bros. Introducing a ‘Bagel” Made of Eggs

Einstein Bros. Bagels is introducing its newest menu item, sous vide Eggels, on Sept. 17. The latest offering is the first-ever gluten-free “bagel” made of eggs, according to Einstein Bros. These bagel-shaped sous vide eggs are a chef-created culinary innovation, the Lakewood, Colo.-based company added.

The new Eggels come in two flavors:

• Three Meat & Cheese: Made with all-natural nitrate-free bacon, turkey sausage and uncured ham, and paired with white cheddar cheese and everything bagel seasoning.

• Veggie Egg White: This vegetarian option includes fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms and spinach with asiago cheese.

According to Einstein Bros., using the sous-vide method to cook the Eggels keeps the eggs light and fluffy, ensuring this gluten-free breakfast is just as satisfying as a fresh-baked bagel.

“At Einstein’s Bros. Bagels, we are always looking to provide our guests with exciting and innovative new breakfast options,” said Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels.