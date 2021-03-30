Enjoy Your Coffee the Charli x Dunkin’ Way With New Limited-Edition Merchandise

(Dunkin’)

Last year, Dunkin’ partnered with social media star Charli D’Amelio when it officially named her go-to Dunkin’ Cold Brew order as “The Charli” and continued that partnership with the release of a remixed version, the “Charli Cold Foam.” This week, Dunkin’ announced that the two are releasing limited-edition Charli x Dunkin’ merch collection, which will be available exclusively on ShopDunkin.com.

The collection will feature a fan favorite, The Dunkin’ Onesie, as well as items that carry the “Charli x Dunkin'” namesake, such as the Sparkle Tumbler, the Puffer iPhone Case, the Oversized Scrunchie Set, Shoelaces, a Pom Pom Keychain, and a Cold Brew Tap. “Our fans can’t get enough of the genuine love between Charli and Dunkin’, so creating the Charli x Dunkin’ merch collection felt like the perfect next step in our relationship,” Brand Engagement Manager Kemma Kefalas said.

“This collection is our way of sprinkling more Charli and Dunkin’ love onto our fans,” Kefalas continued. “We worked hand-in-hand with Charli to bring her signature look into each accessory so our fans can sip their Charli Cold Foam in style this spring.” For more information, go to www.dunkindonuts.com.