FarmLogix Introduces Mobile App for Meal Service

FarmLogix, a provider of local and sustainable food technology solutions to institutions, has launched Aggrega8ToGo, a business-to-consumer (B2C) mobile app for institutional clientele to provide personalized and innovative meal service on campuses, and at workplaces, hospitals and schools. As the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many segments of the foodservice sector to close or operate at reduced capacity, FarmLogix looked to add a B2C layer on top of its Aggrega8 e-commerce platform to provide post-pandemic need and beyond, knowing that many trends established during the pandemic will be here to stay.

Large foodservice operators that include college campuses, employers, office and residential buildings, hospitals and schools, as well as distributors and restaurants, can now pivot to meet the complex and subjective needs of their customers quickly, according to Chicago-based FarmLogix. With the vast dietary, sustainable and local foods preferences of today’s consumer in mind, Aggrega8ToGo provides a turnkey ability to provide dining experiences with additional tools to meet location compliance and post-pandemic safety. FarmLogix designed Aggrega8ToGo to be customized and tailored for each user experience in 30 to 45 days dependent on scale and customization.

For restaurants, Aggrega8ToGo’s innovative functionality provides a new foodservice market entry and expands pick-up business to locations beyond their own existing brick and mortar locations. Restaurants are able to brand the app for their own use to proactively promote their foodservice calendar to students and employees at participating locations.