Fever Defense an Alternative to Hand-Held Devices

New York City-based Xenon is offering Fever Defense, a hands-free temperature testing unit for use in restaurants and foodservice operations. Using thermal imaging and AI technology, the device measures temperatures in less than one second — reducing any potential queues of customers or diners at entrances, according to the company.

Operating on a red/green light, stop/go system, the Fever Defense is an alternative to hand-held devices as it saves staff time and resources, and does not jeopardize staff health by having them manually take customers’ temperatures, according to the company. The device also features an online cloud platform that allows users to easily monitor temperature screening activities and receive e-mail alerts if a potential fever is detected.