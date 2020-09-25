Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight

Fever Defense an Alternative to Hand-Held Devices

September 25, 2020
Share

New York City-based Xenon is offering Fever Defense, a hands-free temperature testing unit for use in restaurants and foodservice operations. Using thermal imaging and AI technology, the device measures temperatures in less than one second — reducing any potential queues of customers or diners at entrances, according to the company.

Operating on a red/green light, stop/go system, the Fever Defense is an alternative to hand-held devices as it saves staff time and resources, and does not jeopardize staff health by having them manually take customers’ temperatures, according to the company. The device also features an online cloud platform that allows users to easily monitor temperature screening activities and receive e-mail alerts if a potential fever is detected.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

SoCal Restaurants Team Up for One Cool Drive-Thru Experience
Larry Aylward September 24, 2020
Tent Business Booming for Restaurants in Pittsburgh Area
September 22, 2020
J. Alexander’s Holdings a Bright Spot Among Restaurants
Editorial Staff September 21, 2020
Thank Goodness for the Drive-Thru …
Editorial Staff September 16, 2020
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 676-1100

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy