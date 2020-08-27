Frank Mayer and Associates Unveils Temperature Kiosk

Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., which develops in-store merchandising displays, interactive kiosks and store fixtures for businesses nationwide, is partnering with Data Display Systems, a technology company that engineers electronic display systems, to develop a kiosk solution for employers looking to enact health screening and temperature checks at their worksites.

The kiosk screens employees and visitors through customizable health compliance questions as well as temperature testing using sophisticated sensor technology. Results are then communicated to a remote content management system that provides a secure record of compliance traceability using nondescript user identification.

The result is a health screening and temperature kiosk that not only promotes safer conditions in a large workplace, but provides accurate readings, communicates data in real-time, and drastically reduces the costs of employing a dedicated temperature checker.

“Businesses are looking for safe and effective ways to maintain workplace safety,” said Mike Mayer, president at Grafton, Wis.-based Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. “With the health screening and temperature kiosk, we’re providing companies with an easy way to protect employees while saving costs on other, more expensive options.”