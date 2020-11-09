Here’s How Firehouse Subs is Celebrating National Pickle Day

In honor of National Pickle Day on Nov. 14, Firehouse Subs is introduce a limited amount of exclusive Firehouse Subs Pickle Bucket Candles. Pickle lovers will have a chance to claim the candle for free at noon (Eastern) on National Pickle Day at FirehouseSubs.com/pickle-day. The 13-ounce, pickle-scented candles are inspired by the brand’s red pickle buckets, which are sold for $3 in all 1,180 Firehouse Subs restaurants to benefit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Red 5-gallon Firehouse Subs Pickle Buckets are filled to the brim with approximately 300 fresh dill pickle spears and delivered to Firehouse Subs restaurants to be served alongside the brand’s sandwiches. Once emptied, fans of Firehouse then purchase the buckets and use them for a variety of crafts and DIY projects like gardening, fermentation and homemade drums.

“Firehouse Subs guests love the look, low cost and life-saving aspect of our 5-gallon pickle buckets, but we suspect many of them secretly love the pickle smell that’s inevitably leftover once the buckets have served their original purpose,” said Firehouse Subs Chief Pickle Officer Don Fox. “For National Pickle Day, we wanted to give pickle lovers across the country the chance to relish in their favorite scent with a free, one-of-a-kind Firehouse Subs Pickle Bucket Candle.”

The Firehouse Subs Pickle Bucket was an idea by Firehouse Subs Area Representative and Franchisee Mike Pietrzyk in 2009 to create another opportunity to raise funds for the foundation. In 2019, pickle bucket sales resulted in more than $630,000 raised to help the foundation.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded 15 years ago following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when Firehouse Subs Founders Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi to provide food to first responders and survivors. As they traveled back to Florida, they knew they could do more, and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born with the mission of providing lifesaving equipment, prevention education and resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Today, the non-profit organization has granted more than $53 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.