How About a Crinkle Fries Scented Candle to go With Your Meal?

Zaxby’s, the fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, offered brand fans some love with fried chicken and crinkle fries scented candles and citrus vinaigrette bath bombs as part of its “Peace, Harmony, Chicken” Zensation rollout. The custom “relaxation packs” were free while supplies lasted on Saturday, Aug. 15, which just happened to be National Relaxation Day.

“These are trying times, so we’re promoting peace, harmony and chicken with some soothing, on-brand freebies,” said Zaxby’s Chief Marketing Office Joel Bulger. “We hope it puts a smile on people’s faces and helps them relax and destress.”

The relaxation packs included a Zaxby’s citrus vinaigrette bath bomb and a sleep mask in addition to two scented candles: one that smells like fried chicken and one that smells like Zaxby’s crinkle fries.

Zaxby’s has more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Ga.