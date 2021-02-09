I Thought I Saw a Pudu Cat!

A litter of robots delivers food to restaurant guests.

You did! You did see a Pudu cat!

But, you can relax, Tweety. This “cat” — unlike a certain famous cartoon feline — is here to serve you a meal, rather than have you for a meal.

China-based Pudu Robotics recently introduced its cat-like robot to a sushi restaurant in Canada. The “BellaBot” delivers meals to diners’ tables, allowing the restaurant to maintain safe social distancing among guests and employees.

Pudu says BellaBot “can easily move, orient and navigate all by herself in highly dynamic and crowded environments. Equipped with intelligent induction trays, the robot can deliver food to three to four tables at a time. When she arrives at a table, the light strip beside the tray starts to flash, reminding the customers to pick up the food. After the food is taken off the tray, the light strip goes out, at which point the robot will move on to the next table.”

In addition to basic delivery mode, a cruise mode allows the robot to deliver snacks or buffet food. The BellaBot, which features a feline face on its video screen, can be assigned to “cruise” in front of a restaurant or other store to attract customers. And not only does this “cat” follow orders, but it can also sing “Happy Birthday.”

The company says the rollout at the restaurant in Newfoundland went purr-fectly, with the BellaBot responsible for a “sharp increase” in visitors. If you are interested in giving the BellaBot a forever home at your own establishment, click here for more information.