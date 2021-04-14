IHOP Enhances its Bacon Obsession Menu With New Innovation

This week, IHOP launched the latest innovation on its Bacon Obsession menu: its Steakhouse Premium Bacon. The thick-cut piece of bacon is five times thicker than IHOP’s regular bacon, fried and finished with a maple glaze. “As guests begin to return to restaurants, we know they’re looking for broadly appealing and familiar comfort foods, as well as new ways to enjoy classic favorites, and bacon is the perfect option that fits both needs,” President Jay Johns said.

“Our new Steakhouse Premium Bacon and Bacon Obsession Menu continues to position us as the leader in breakfast, and showcases our commitment to innovation throughout the breakfast, lunch and dinner hours,” he continued. “We’re thrilled to offer a new way for folks to enjoy bacon in a form that is most typically seen in fine dining settings, served up at IHOP in affordable combinations that can be enjoyed any time of day.”

The Bacon Obsession menu — which is being offered for a limited time — features items such as the Steakhouse Premium Bacon Burger, the Steakhouse BLT, Candied Bacon Pancakes, a Maple Bacon Milkshake and the OREO ‘N Bacon Waffle Sundae. To learn more, visit IHOP.com.