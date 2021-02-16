Krispy Kreme Perseveres with Limited-Edition Doughnut

This week, and for a limited time, there are two ways to see the Red Planet with your own eyes. First, you can bundle up and head outdoors to view Mars in the evening sky. But watch out for frostbite and be warned that amateur telescopes can become very chilly to the touch in freezing weather.

The warmer alternative is to head over to Krispy Kreme this Thursday and gaze (and perhaps drool) upon the chain’s Mars Doughnut. This limited-edition pastry will be available for one day only in celebration of NASA’s Perseverance Rover, which is scheduled to land on Mars on Feb. 18.

Perseverance will have traveled 292.5 million miles since lifting off July 30, 2020, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. You, earthling, will need only to preorder with your local Krispy Kreme for pickup or delivery.

“The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer. “We’re celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.”

Perseverance will collect rock and soil samples for analysis, but we already know what the Mars Doughnut is made of: Its chocolate cream-filled dough is dipped in caramel icing with a “red planet swirl” and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs.