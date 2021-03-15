Krispy Kreme Rolls Out ‘a Taste of Luck’

To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Krispy Kreme said it has brought “a taste o’ luck” to guests with the introduction of its Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection and return of the fan favorite green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. The Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection includes four new doughnuts designed with charms for luck, including:

• Lucky Gold Coin Doughnut — An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, decorated with a green icing swirl and sprinkled with lucky gold coins.

• Lucky Sprinkles Doughnut — An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a festive shamrock sprinkle blend.

• Lucky Unicorn Doughnut — An Original Glazed doughnut filled with cream, dipped in white icing and hand decorated to resemble a magical unicorn. ​

• Lucky Leprechaun Doughnut — A doughnut filled with cookies and cream, dipped in green icing, decorated with plaid icing stripes and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

On March 16 and 17, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its O’riginal Glazed Doughnut — an Original Glazed doughnut gone green, available by the dozen. Guests who visit Krispy Kreme shops wearing green can receive one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., Krispy Kreme has nearly 1,400 shops in 33 countries.