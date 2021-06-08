Krispy Kreme Turning Lemons Into Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is introducing its limited-time Lemonade Glaze Collection, featuring four “freshly squeezed” doughnuts:
• Lemonade Glazed doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut with lemonade glaze.
• Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme doughnut: Lemonade Glazed doughnut is filled with Lemon Kreme.
• Strawberry Lemonade doughnut: A Lemonade Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry topping and finished with a lemon icing swirl.
• Pink Lemonade Cake doughnut: A Pink Lemonade Cake doughnut covered in Lemonade Glaze and topped with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries.