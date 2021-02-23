Little Caesars Pizza Brings Back a Beloved Favorite

In the foodservice business, it’s usually best to give the customer what they want. And in the case of Little Caesars Pizza, that is exactly what it is doing by bringing back its Pretzel Crust Pizza at its U.S. restaurants after continuous requests from its customers and social media fans, as well as a Change.org petition that called for the product’s return.

The Pretzel Crust Pizza, which was introduced in 2014, also features cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses, and pepperoni. But this time around, Little Caesars notes, customers can order a cheese-stuffed crust or customize it with its traditional sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes. “Pretzel Crust fans, we hear you,” Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Jeff Klein said.

“This pizza is our most popular product request on social media, and we’re excited to bring it back while treating customers to a few surprises along the way,” he added. For more information, visit www.littlecaesars.com.