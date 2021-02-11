McDonald’s Answers the Call of the Customers and Brings Back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst

(Photo credit: PRNewsfoto/McDonald’s USA LLC)

The old saying goes that “the customer is always right.” At McDonald’s USA LLC, that seems to be true — at least, when it comes to beverages. This week, the chain announced that it was responding to customers’ tweets, DMs and petitions asking for the return of the Hi-C Orange Lavaburst beverage by bringing it back to its menus this year as a regular soft drink option.

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst — also known simply as Hi-C Orange — will be available in its locations nationwide by this summer. Customers also can determine which McDonald’s locations near them are already serving the fruity beverage by visiting its Hi-C Orange tracker at www.mcdfinder.com, which will be updated on a weekly basis starting Monday, Feb. 15.

The fandom of the beverage, McDonald’s notes, stretches back to 1955 when it was first introduced on its menus. This will put Hi-C Orange alongside the Fanta Orange drink, “making our legendary orange drink roster once again complete,” it says. To learn more, visit www.mcdonalds.com.