McDonald’s Marks the Changing of the Seasons With Caramel Brownie McFlurry

As the weather gets warmer, more people will feel like eating ice cream. McDonald’s will have something new to meet those appetites with its Caramel Brownie McFlurry. The McFlurry features the chain’s creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream made with real dairy, which is combined with brownie pieces and caramel topping, which is blended throughout.

McDonald’s will make the treat available across the country for a limited time starting on May 3. “As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we’re excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert,” Chef Chad Schafer said. “In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling.

“The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweety, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring,” he added. To learn more, visit www.mcdonalds.com.