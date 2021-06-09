Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight

Nathan’s Famous Doubles Up Its Dog

June 9, 2021
Nathan’s Famous Inc., which has served New York-style foods for more than 100 years, has introduced its first footlong hot dog to foodservice. The company says the footlong features all the makings of a Nathan’s Famous hot dog, including a natural casing and the company’s secret spice recipe.

“Indulgence isn’t a bad thing, especially when it comes to a Nathan’s Famous hot dog,” said James Walker, the Jericho, N.Y.-based company’s senior vice president of restaurants. We figured, especially given the year we’ve all had, why not double down on that indulgence and offer twice the taste, because sometimes size does matter.”

The Nathan’s Famous footlong hot dog launched exclusively on Nathan’s online store in April. Last year, Nathan’s sold more than 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs.

