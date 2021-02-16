Nathan’s Famous Does the ‘Impossible’ With Its New Burger

Nathan’s Famous has announced a new partnership with Impossible Foods to offer a gourmet hamburger patty made from plants, which is the latest addition to its New York-themed fresh Angus burger line-up. “At Nathan’s Famous, we are always focused on offering our customers food that is memorable, craveable and Instagrammable and this announcement does just that, while making our menu as inclusive as possible,” Senior Vice President of Restaurants James Walker said.

“We are thrilled to connect with Impossible Foods to bring our customers a plant-based option that tastes incredible,” he added. “We expect this menu item will bring plant-based consumers the flavor of New York through Nathan’s Famous ingredients, coupled with Impossible’s delicious burger.”

When it is launched, the burger will be served on an everything-bagel seasoned bun with four pickle chips, two quarter-pound Impossible patties, American cheese, two hand-dipped onion rings, two slices of tomato, shredded romaine and Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce. For more information, go to www.nathansfamous.com.