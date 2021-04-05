Nestle Professional Implements Nanoshield on Out-of-Home Coffee Machines

Nestlé Professional is deploying anti-viral and anti-bacterial self-disinfecting screen protectors for its out-of-home coffee machines.

The Solon, Ohio-based company, which offers food solutions for out-of-home hot and cold beverages, said consumers are looking for more reassurance on safety and hygiene when they have a coffee on the go, at work or from a convenience store. In an effort to provide solutions adapted to the current sanitary situation, Nestlé Professional has teamed with Nanoveu, a technology research company, to customize its Nanoshield anti-viral and anti-bacterial screen protector for Nestlé Professional’s Nescafé and We Proudly Serve Starbucks coffee machines.

“We want to be able to support our customers in any possible way, to assist them to serve their consumers in a safe and reliable manner,” said Reinhold Jakobi, head of Nestlé Professional’s Strategic Business Unit. “Offering tools to help our customers to be able to continue serving coffee to their consumers in challenging times is of the utmost importance.”

The state-of-the-art self-disinfecting Nanoshield film is composed of a PET foil with a special resin layer, containing an active copper component. The films have undergone rigorous scientific testing to prove anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. The properties of the Nanoshield film remain active under various practical use cases, such as high-frequency touching and daily cleaning.

“We continue to explore a wide range of novel solutions such as ordering through apps, touchless machines and screen protectors to support our customers,” said Zenon Mandralis, head of research and development for Nestlé Professional. “The screen protections are a great solution because they can be easily used on current beverage machines and complement existing enhanced hygiene measures we already have in place for our coffee solutions.”

“We are fortunate to be working with Nestlé, such a great global partner who understands the importance of Nanoshield and its efficacy in protecting against viruses — particularly against the COVID-19 virus,” said Alfred Chong, Nanoveu’s executive chairman and CEO. “Together both organizations have a strong desire to develop solutions which enable better health and safety outcomes for consumers in the new environment in which we are all now living.”