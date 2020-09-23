Ordrslip Offering ‘Affordable Delivery Option’

Ordrslip, a software as a service (Saas) provider allowing restaurants to operate custom mobile apps, is partnering with delivery provider Postmates to give restaurants an affordable delivery option. The new partnership allows eateries to create custom-looking white-label mobile ordering applications via Ordrslip, with Postmates providing a delivery service option after the order is placed.

“The restaurant industry has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and many are in need of inexpensive ways to add mobile ordering and delivery options to their offerings,” said Jordan Sanchez, director of revenue for Fresno, Calif.-based Ordrslip. “This initiative is another way for Ordrslip to create affordable digital solutions that can help mom-and-pop restaurants thrive in these challenging times.”

To license Ordrslip, restaurants pay a flat fee of $100 monthly, or an annual subscription of $1,100, per location. The price doesn’t change based on restaurant profits or the number of orders placed. Ordslip says the new delivery option available through the Postmates partnership gives smaller restaurants the ability to compete with larger chains.