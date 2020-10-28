Panera Adds Flatbread Pizza to its Menu

Panera Bread has gone pizza. The St. Louis-based is rolling out its new Flatbread Pizza nationwide this week. Pizza is a new menu category for the company.

Panera’s newly appointed Head Chef Claes Petersson created the three new flatbread pizzas, which feature extra-finely ground flour for a delicate yet crisp crust. Varieties include Cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon.

“Baking is at the core of who we are and what we’re known for — we knew that we had all the elements to bring our delicious, hearty flatbreads to life,” said Petersson, Panera’s chief food and innovation officer. “With the launch of Flatbread Pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category.”

Panera has doubled its delivery business, with more than half of its sales occurring via off-premise channels. The company said it anticipates pizza will become a strong anchor during the growing dinner business.

Panera operates 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada.

