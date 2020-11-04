Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight

Popeyes Has Something ‘Wicked’ Going on

November 4, 2020
Share

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has introduced Wicked Shrimp to its menu. Its “wicked” because its spicy. The bite-sized friend shrimp features the heat of sriracha hot sauce. If that’s not enough heat, the shrimp are also marinated in a blend of Louisiana-style herbs and spices before being battered with Popeyes’ Southern crispy coating.

The Wicked Shrimp is available as part of a combo featuring 14 pieces of shrimp, a regular side and a biscuit for $5.

In addition to the new Wicked Shrimp, Popeyes also introduced Smoky Garlic Tartar Sauce to pair with the brand’s seafood.

Wicked Shrimp is available for only a limited time.

Previous Article
Next Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 676-1100

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy