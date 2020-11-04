Popeyes Has Something ‘Wicked’ Going on

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has introduced Wicked Shrimp to its menu. Its “wicked” because its spicy. The bite-sized friend shrimp features the heat of sriracha hot sauce. If that’s not enough heat, the shrimp are also marinated in a blend of Louisiana-style herbs and spices before being battered with Popeyes’ Southern crispy coating.

The Wicked Shrimp is available as part of a combo featuring 14 pieces of shrimp, a regular side and a biscuit for $5.

In addition to the new Wicked Shrimp, Popeyes also introduced Smoky Garlic Tartar Sauce to pair with the brand’s seafood.

Wicked Shrimp is available for only a limited time.