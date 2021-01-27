Ready to Say ‘I Do(nut)’ at Dunkin’?

Romance is in the air at Dunkin’. The donut chain is rolling out Valentine’s Day-themed drinks and donuts in time for the February holiday, in addition to announcing that “marriage is on the menu at Dunkin'” via a special promotion.

Dunkin’ is once again serving its “whimsical and playful Pink Velvet Macchiato,” which it described as “bringing the experience of biting into a delicious red velvet cupcake by combining Dunkin’s espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing. And in the romantic and decadent spirit of a full box of chocolates, Dunkin’s Mocha Macchiato offers the combo of rich espresso and deep chocolate flavors. When served iced, both Macchiatos feature a stunning layered look sure to make friends on social swoon.”

“Dunkin’ is the perfect place for anyone to find the spirit of Valentine’s Day,” commented Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary. “With our gorgeous Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos, joined together with our beloved heart-shaped donuts, we’re making it easy to treat yourself and bring a little love and sweetness to any way you choose to celebrate.”

Speaking of romance, did you know Dunkin’ has become a popular place for in-store weddings and photo shoots? That apparently is a thing, and the company said it would open its first-ever wedding-themed online pop-up shop starting Feb. 11, with details and specific merchandise “to be revealed soon.”

It also announced a chance to win a drive-thru wedding ceremony at a New York state location. “Dunkin’ has teamed up with I Do Drive Thru, an international drive-up wedding service created to help people get married in a fun and safe way during the pandemic, to perform the ceremonies,” the company explained. “In addition to the Dunkin’-themed ceremony — complete with festive décor and picture-perfect photo moments — each couple will receive special wedding presents from Dunkin’, including a gift basket of Dunkin’ wedding gear and accessories, professional photos from the big day and a $500 cash prize.”

Dunkin’ fans in the state of New York who want to say “I do(nut)” can submit a photo on Instagram “along with a caption stating why they want to get married in a Dunkin’ drive-thru beginning today, Jan. 27, through Jan. 30 using #DunkinIDoContest. Winners will be selected by Feb. 2.”