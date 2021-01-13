Restaurant365 Introduces SmartOpsRelease

Restaurant365, an Irvine, Calif.-based tech company that offers an all-in-one restaurant management platform, has unveiled its Smart Ops Release, which it says makes the Restaurant365 operations modules smarter, simpler and more mobile friendly. The company said the latest release includes major user-experience upgrades and smart features that further automate in-store processes as well as accelerate multi-unit analysis. The easy-to-use functionality will allow teams to spend less time on administrative tasks and focus more time hitting goals and prioritizing their guests, according to the company.

Key upgrades include:

• Multi-location dashboards so operations directors and area managers can hone in on problem areas.



• Simplified interface making it easy for managers at all levels to leverage the powerful operations tools.



• Automatic alerts and warnings during inventory counts to help diagnose issues.



• Invoice smart matching that recognizes substitute items by cross referencing the purchase order for better accuracy.



• Realtime, multi-person inventory counting for better collaboration.



• Multi-location blackout dates, overtime rules and schedule request cutoffs to further optimize labor.

“Adding a smarter user experience to R365’s powerful operations platform is a true game-changer in the restaurant operations space,” said Restaurant365 CEO Tony Smith. “Now every store manager can operate and report with confidence, and directors will have the transparency to get answers and solve issues quickly across their locations. All levels of the organization are empowered by this significant step forward for the restaurant industry.”

Restaurant managers and operations leaders can learn more about Restaurant365’s Smart Ops Release at Restaurant365.com/Smart.