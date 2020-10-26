Robotic Food Automation Platform Serves Up Healthy Drinks

Blendid offers an innovative, autonomous and contactless food automation platform that leverages machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to create nutrient-dense and good-tasting smoothies that are made on-demand, and customized to meet the unique health and taste preferences of individual consumers.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company recently opened its fourth food robotics kiosk at Walmart in Fremont, Calif.

Blendid’s stand-alone, contactless kiosk includes a robotic arm, blenders, a refrigeration system, and numerous dispensers that store and dispense a variety of ingredients including solids (such as fruits and vegetables), liquids (such as coconut water) and superfoods (such as chia, flax and ginger).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the focus on food safety globally. At Blendid, we’re working with many essential businesses to help integrate a solution for safe, contactless food preparation and delivery,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid.

Blendid’s proprietary food operating system (foodOS) processes the orders and payment, measures and dispenses precise amounts of ingredients for customized drinks, and blends, pours and stores each smoothie until a consumer is ready for pickup. The Blendid system can process up to 45 drinks an hour and nine drinks simultaneously.