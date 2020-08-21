Type to search

Silly Juice Launches Six New Flavors

August 21, 2020
Silly Juice, a new line of “seriously good” juices, recently announced the online debut of six unique varieties. The flavors are a twist on classic juice flavors and come bottled in bold, vibrant packaging.

Made with real juice and no high fructose corn syrup, the six original flavors are:

  • Cool Blue Freeze — an icy blend of blueberry, apple and lemon
  • Orange Cream — a savory burst of creamsicle flavor
  • Pink Strawberry Swirl — a combination of strawberry, apple and cherry to create a hint of cotton candy tang
  • Red Apple Cherry Blossom — a combination of apples and cherries
  • Watermelon Fruit Punch — a mixture of watermelon, apple, lemon, cherry and pineapple
  • White Grape Burst — a crisp white grape taste profile

Silly Juice retails 12 packs of all flavor varieties online for $15.95.

