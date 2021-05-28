SONIC Channels Louisiana Cuisine with Latest Offering

SONIC Drive-In is introducing a Popcorn Chicken Po’ Boy — a new sandwich influenced by the bold flavor of Louisiana cuisine — for a limited time.

For $2.99, the Popcorn Chicken Po’ Boy starts with SONIC crispy, white meat jumbo popcorn chicken and is topped with fresh shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, diced onions, mayo and creamy blackened mayo, all layered in a soft, hinge-sliced hoagie roll.

“Cajun delicacies are known for delicious blends of seasonings that culminate in excitement with every bite,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Oklahoma City-based SONIC. “With a smoky, Southern-style mayo, the Popcorn Chicken Po’ Boy spins a SONIC staple that guests know and love, with subtle notes of thyme, oregano, red pepper and paprika, which complement the juicy tenderness in the chicken and bring out a harmony of flavors and a tasty, delicate spice level.”

SONIC is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the U.S. with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.