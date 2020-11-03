Type to search

SONIC Debuts Expresso Shakes

November 3, 2020
SONIC Drive-In has added a limited-time only shake duo to its lineup of sippable desserts with its new Espresso Shakes. Available in two flavors, the Original Espresso Shake blends a bold, double shot of espresso with vanilla ice cream, and the OREO Espresso Shake includes OREO cookie pieces to the mix for a flavorful twist.

“The Espresso Shakes feature a smooth and energizing balance as two different flavors collide. Our guests can really taste the bold, java flavor in the double shot of espresso and the sweet and creamy flavor of the ice cream,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC.

Oklahoma City-based SONIC operates more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.

