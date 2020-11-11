Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight

Starbucks Giving Away Holiday Cups with Purchase

November 11, 2020
Starbucks has kicked off the holiday season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage of any size at participating stores in the United States. Quantities are limited. This year’s cup features a festive design that evokes a cozy holiday sweater.

The free collectible cup offer is available for orders picked up in participating U.S. stores (including café, drive-thru and curbside) and through Starbucks Delivers with Uber Eats.

