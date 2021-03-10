Taco Bell Welcomes Back a Fan Favorite With 50% More Cheese

(Taco Bell)

In 2016, Taco Bell introduced the Quesalupa, an item that became one of its “most iconic limited-time offers,” it says. But now, years after perfecting the recipe, the chain is bringing it back, with 50% more cheese inside its double-layered shell. The product — which combines a quesadilla and a chalupa — features a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarellas cheese stuffed inside its chalupa shell, along with seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Taco Bell Rewards Beta members are currently enjoying first access to the Quesalupa, but it will debut nationwide on March 11. “Behind the scenes in our test kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests,” said Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer.

“Our customers raved about the cheese-filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience — one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite,” she added. To learn more, visit www.tacobell.com.