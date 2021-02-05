Taco John’s Goes Cheesier With Its New Side Item

This week, Taco John’s announced the launch of its new Queso Blanco, a creamy cheese sauce that features a jalapeño flavor. It can be purchased via the drive-thru and from the Queso Blanco Creations lineup of products, which includes its Queso Chicken Boss Burrito, Queso Loaded Nachos with chicken or steak, or as an a la carte side.

“At Taco John’s, we’re always looking for opportunities to elevate the guest experience,” Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum said. “We’re a leading quick-service brand because we create delicious, high-quality items that fans can conveniently order at a great value. Where else can you get a premium queso of this quality in the drive-thru? Nowhere, that’s where.

“We have a good feeling [guests will] love ours more than some of those fast-casual chains’ quesos,” he added. Taco John’s has made the Queso Blanco available until March 15. To find out more, visit www.tacojohns.com.