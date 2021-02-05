Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight Franchising New Product Spotlight

Taco John’s Goes Cheesier With Its New Side Item

February 5, 2021
Share

This week, Taco John’s announced the launch of its new Queso Blanco, a creamy cheese sauce that features a jalapeño flavor. It can be purchased via the drive-thru and from the Queso Blanco Creations lineup of products, which includes its Queso Chicken Boss Burrito, Queso Loaded Nachos with chicken or steak, or as an a la carte side.

“At Taco John’s, we’re always looking for opportunities to elevate the guest experience,” Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum said. “We’re a leading quick-service brand because we create delicious, high-quality items that fans can conveniently order at a great value. Where else can you get a premium queso of this quality in the drive-thru? Nowhere, that’s where.

“We have a good feeling [guests will] love ours more than some of those fast-casual chains’ quesos,” he added. Taco John’s has made the Queso Blanco available until March 15. To find out more, visit www.tacojohns.com.

Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc