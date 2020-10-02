TGI Fridays Ups its Plant-Based Meat Offerings

Beyond Chili Loaded Potato Skins.

TGI Fridays is partnering with plant-based meat provider Beyond Meat to build on its offerings and introduce new menu items featuring Beyond Beef’s products. TGI Fridays is also using Beyond Beef to create a proprietary chili recipe exclusive to its restaurants.

Developed by TGI Fridays corporate chef, Beyond Chili features Beyond Meat’s plant-based ground meat, Beyond Beef. In addition to Beyond Chili, guests can now order Beyond Chili Loaded Potato Skins, Beyond Chili Ballpark Nachos and a Beyond Chili Cheeseburger — as well as the Beyond Meat Cheeseburger that’s been on the menu since 2018.

“We’re about making everyone feel welcome here and that means having more than one or two plant-based meat options on our menu for people, whether they’re plant-based eaters or meat eaters,” said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays chief experience officer. “With five menu items featuring Beyond Meat, there’s something for everyone.”

TGI Fridays has more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries.