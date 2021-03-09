Type to search

Food Service New Product Spotlight

The Heat Is On — And Just in Time for Lunch or Dinner

March 9, 2021
Share

Comfort Zone® says its new electric patio heaters provide instant, efficient warmth and can be used year-round by outdoor cafes and restaurants.

Comfort Zone says they are safer and more economical than propane heaters and are maintenance-free. The radiant heat provides steady warmth even in windy conditions. It is IP65-rated for outdoor use in wet conditions.

The heaters can be wall-mounted and are available in four models. The largest, Model CZPH30RSL, has the power of 3000 watts and operates on 240 volts, with double the heat output of a standard portable heater. With three heat settings, the unit comes with a fully functional remote control, allowing heat adjustments from afar.

For more information, visit Comfort Zone.

Previous Article
Next Article
Get the latest innovations directly to your inbox
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]
[(args.length - 1)]