The Heat Is On — And Just in Time for Lunch or Dinner

Comfort Zone® says its new electric patio heaters provide instant, efficient warmth and can be used year-round by outdoor cafes and restaurants.

Comfort Zone says they are safer and more economical than propane heaters and are maintenance-free. The radiant heat provides steady warmth even in windy conditions. It is IP65-rated for outdoor use in wet conditions.

The heaters can be wall-mounted and are available in four models. The largest, Model CZPH30RSL, has the power of 3000 watts and operates on 240 volts, with double the heat output of a standard portable heater. With three heat settings, the unit comes with a fully functional remote control, allowing heat adjustments from afar.

