This Pretzel Is More Than a Snack, According to Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s, the Atlanta-based foodservice operation famous for its soft pretzels, said it’s shaping up mealtime with something different — new Pretzel Rollups.

Available in turkey and cheddar and bacon and cheddar, the easy-to-eat freshly baked items offer a fun twist on lunchtime classics, according to the company. The Pretzel Rollups include melted cheddar cheese and a choice of turkey or bacon rolled up in soft pretzel dough and baked golden brown. Each pretzel contains 10 grams of protein.

“With schedules more varied than ever, we understand how difficult it can be to find time to prepare and sometimes even just eat meals amid busy days,” said Cynthia Liu, vice president of marketing at Auntie Anne’s. “We’re happy to provide fans a way to enjoy their favorite golden brown pretzels for meals and snacks.”

Auntie Anne’s has locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries.