TRAY Debuts Self-Service Technology

TRAY, a full-service enterprise restaurant management platform, has introduced DineSafe, a suite of new contactless self-service features for safe dining experiences. DineSafe includes an automat food locker and virtual drive-through system that works in conjunction with digital menus, free-standing self-service kiosks, and mobile and in-app ordering. It’s a completely contactless, automated platform built exclusively for restaurants.

“We’re committed to helping the restaurant industry apply technology to solve their COVID-related challenges centered around diner and employee safety, allowing them to increase revenue, improve operations, and attract, retain and delight guests,” said Ohad Jehassi, CEO of TRAY. “During these times, the number of restaurants seeking to introduce self-service technology into their operations is skyrocketing as businesses look for ways to adapt to rapidly changing customer needs.”

TRAY’s first DineSafe deployment will be with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a new concept by New York franchise operator Stratis Morfogen.