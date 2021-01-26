U.S. Distributors Can Now Purchase Company’s Plant-based Chicken

daring, a Los Angeles-based maker of 100% plant-based chicken made with minimally processed ingredients, is partnering with Dot Foods, a North American food industry redistributor that services wholesalers and distributors, to give it immediate access and availability of foodservice SKUs to food distributors across the country.

With this partnership, U.S. distributors can purchase daring’s plant-based chicken in original and breaded. This now offers foodservice channels the ability to expand plant-based menu options giving more customers a plant-based chicken alternative that delivers on the look, taste, pull and mouthfeel of the traditional animal protein, according to daring.

“Partnering with Dot Foods allows us to rapidly propel new avenues for the brand, providing more consumer access to our signature daring pieces that are better for you and better for the environment,” said daring Co-Founder and CEO Ross Mackay.

Each of daring’s offerings are 100% plant-based, high in protein and non-GMO with natural ingredients including water, soy protein concentrate, sunflower oil, natural flavoring and spices. Additionally, daring is manufactured using a high-moisture extrusion process to help create the right taste and texture without sacrificing nutritional value, according to the company.