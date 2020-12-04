Valley Lahvosh Baking Co. Adds New Savory Flavor

Valley Lahvosh Baking Co. is spicing up its most popular foodservice product — 15-inch Round Lahvosh — by creating a savory, herbaceous new flavor.

By adding rosemary seasoned with cracked black pepper, sea salt and flax seeds to the original 15-inch Round Lahvosh, the company says it has formulated a distinctive and flavorsome cracker. The company also said the product can be used for many menu applications including in bread baskets, as an alternative pizza crust, and serving with dips and other appetizers. It is available in a 26-ounce package.

Valley Lahvosh Baking Co. has been making bread products in the same location in downtown Fresno, Calif., since 1922.