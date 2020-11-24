White Castle Has More Than Sliders for the Holidays

White Castle’s online store, the House of Crave, is offering a collection of White Castle-branded products — from totes, ties and T-shirts to golf balls, ball caps and campfire mugs. This year, the site also features White Castle’s limited-edition 100th birthday mug, created to commemorate the fast-food restaurant’s 100th birthday in 2021. The ceramic mug changes colors based on the temperature of the drink inside.

“We exist to create memorable moments, and the holidays are among our favorite times to celebrate the crave and share gifts with family and friends,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle.

The House of Crave also includes a festive new apparel item — the 2020 version of White Castle’s holiday sweater. Featuring the headline “Slider Season,” the royal blue sweater features the White Castle logo encompassed in a light-up snow globe.

Columbus-based White Castle owns and operates more than 360 restaurants.