White Castle Invites Cravers to Celebrate With its Birthday Cake-On-A-Stick

This week, White Castle announced the upcoming launch of its Birthday Cake On-A-Stick, which it will start offering on April 18. The product — which will feature a vanilla cake base with white frosting and blue, white and orange sprinkles — is part of the chain’s celebration of its 100th birthday this year.

The limited-time offering joins White Castle’s lineup of desserts that also include its Fudge Dipped Cheesecake On-A-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie On-A-Stick and its Gooey Buttercake On-A-Stick. “Throughout the year, we are inviting Cravers to be part of the festivities,” Vice President Jamie Richardson said.

“So pass around the Birthday Cake On-A-Stick and let’s celebrate the next 100 years,” he added. To learn more, go to www.whitecastle.com.