Zaxby’s Says ‘Size Matters’ When it Comes to Chicken Sandwiches

Zaxby’s has introduced a new chicken sandwich, the Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich. The Athens, Ga.-based chicken chain said it conducted extensive consumer research on chicken sandwiches and uncovered a key insight: size matters. The Signature Sandwich features double hand-breaded 100% white breast meat and is served on a buttery, toasted split-top bun with three thick-sliced pickle chips and a choice of Zax Sauce or Spicy Zax Sauce.

“Zaxby’s new Signature Sandwich has been 30 years in the making,” said Chief Marketing Office Joel Bulger. “It’s a natural brand evolution for us — perfecting the size, taste and flavor profile of this delicious chicken sandwich. We know the competition is fierce, but we’re also confident that once you try it, there’s no going back.”

The sandwich is available in select cities in Tennessee and Kentucky. The national rollout of the new sandwich is coming soon.