Domino’s Just Had a Great Quarter, But …

October 9, 2020
CNBC

Domino’s Pizza grew its global retail sales 14.4% in the third quarter. U.S. same store sales grew 17.5% during the quarter versus a year ago. But increased costs ate into the profits for the Ann Arbor, Mich., based operator, the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales.

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison spoke with Mad Money’s Jim Cramer about the solid quarter, but also about how it has been “more expensive to operate” during the pandemic.

