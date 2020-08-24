5 Ways to Avoid Failing as a Franchise Owner
While a franchise can provide a proven business model, it’s not immune to the laws of economics. (iStock/Mykyta Dolmatov)
Did you know that 60% of restaurants don’t make it past their first year and 80% go out of business within five years? While franchising can help take some of the risks out of the equation by giving franchisees a proven model, it doesn’t make you immune to the laws of economics, according to Entrepreneur.
Here are 5 reasons Entrepreneur said most people fail as a franchise owner and how to avoid the same fate:
- Financial complacency — Don’t get complacent, and don’t assume that just because money is coming in, you can set-it-and-forget-it. Dig into the financials and don’t let complacency set in. It can chip away at the top line until suddenly the bottom line doesn’t look so good.
- Operational obtuseness — Know the business inside and out. Know how it operates and how to recognize if something is off. If this is your first franchise, you need to be able to jump in and keep the operations rolling if someone calls in sick. Or you need to know something’s wrong when the cost of goods is showing 40% when it should be 25%, for example.
- Poor hiring choices — Hire good people. In order to succeed, the best people should be hired to run it.
- Myopic risk management — Franchising is a game of chess. Owners need to see the entire board, think multiple moves ahead and imagine multiple possible scenarios that might come.
- Mediocre offerings — Do at least one thing better than someone else. Is it a menu item, customer service or ambiance? That thing will get customers and keep them coming back.