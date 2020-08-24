5 Ways to Avoid Failing as a Franchise Owner

While a franchise can provide a proven business model, it’s not immune to the laws of economics. (iStock/Mykyta Dolmatov)

Did you know that 60% of restaurants don’t make it past their first year and 80% go out of business within five years? While franchising can help take some of the risks out of the equation by giving franchisees a proven model, it doesn’t make you immune to the laws of economics, according to Entrepreneur.

Here are 5 reasons Entrepreneur said most people fail as a franchise owner and how to avoid the same fate: