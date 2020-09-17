6 Lucrative Franchise Options for Less Than $100,000

(iStock/Giang Nguyen)

Prospective franchisees need to meet the requirements of the franchisor, including having a certain amount of liquid assets. Franchisees are often required to pay franchise fees and weekly royalties to the franchise owner, as well as keep up with new training requirements and continuing education.

Investing in a franchise has a number of benefits, including an established track record and success rate; providing training and ongoing support to franchisees and buying into an established brand can make it a less risky investment.

While some bigger franchises like McDonald’s might require a hefty investment, the Franchise Opportunities Network identified six of the most affordable and lucrative franchise options for less than $100,000.