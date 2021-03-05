After Getting ‘Stronger’ in 2020, Wendy’s Looks Forward to 2021

(iStock/jetcityimage)

After a tough 2020, many firms are looking forward to better days in 2021. That includes The Wendy’s Co., whose CEO “could not be more proud” of its past year’s performance, all things considered. This week, the chain — known for its fresh, square hamburgers — reported its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year that ended on Jan. 3, 2021.

These included the favorable impact of a 53rd operating week, which affected all its comparisons to 2019. For example, Wendy’s enjoyed approximately 7% and 2% increases to global systemwide sales in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively. It also had a nearly $8 million increase in franchise royalties, roughly $14 million in incremental company-operated restaurant sales, and an approximately $2.5 million boost in general and administrative expenses.

“I am confident that we have emerged as a stronger, more unified brand that is poised to deliver outsized growth.” — Todd Penegor, president and CEO.

“I could not be more proud of our results and the work that was done by the Wendy’s System across the globe in 2020 with all the changes we faced and overcame during the year,” President and CEO Todd Penegor declared. “I am confident that we have emerged as a stronger, more unified brand that is poised to deliver outsized growth.”

He added that Wendy’s had many accomplishments during the year, including securing its position as the No. 2 QSR hamburger restaurant chain in the United States and achieving its two highest quarterly global same-restaurant sales results in more than 15 years. Looking forward in 2021, Wendy’s expects global systemwide sales growth of 6% to 8%, excluding the impact of the 53rd week.

In addition, the company predicts an adjusted EBITDA of $445 million to $455 million and cash flows from operations to range from $310 million to $330 million. “As we turn the page to 2021, we remain confident in our playbook of investing smartly to drive accelerated growth behind our three major long-term growth pillars: significantly building our breakfast daypart, accelerating our digital business, and expanding our footprint, both internationally and in the U.S.,” Penegor added.